WHO hands over medical supplies to Zambia for Ebola prevention

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday handed over medical supplies to Zambia to help strengthen the country's preparedness and response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.



The donated medical supplies, valued at 22,000 U.S. dollars, included personal protective equipment, specimen transportation materials, and laboratory reagents.



Clement Peter Lasuba, the WHO Representative in Zambia, said during a donation ceremony held in Lusaka, the country's capital, that the move demonstrates the organization's commitment to supporting Zambia in strengthening its preparedness and response capacity.



He expressed hope that the donation would significantly enhance Zambia's ability to diagnose and test suspected Ebola cases, following the provision of a mobile laboratory.



"This handover is not simply a donation; it is a contribution toward a stronger, safer, and more resilient health system, one that is capable of detecting threats, responding rapidly, and protecting communities before outbreaks become emergencies," he said.



Lasuba thanked Zambian authorities for the measures taken so far to prepare the country, including the development of a national preparedness and response plan and the implementation of other preventive measures.



According to Lasuba, the WHO, in collaboration with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has launched a continental preparedness and response plan to contain the outbreak as quickly as possible, support affected countries, and prevent its spread to countries bordering the DRC.



George Sinyangwe, permanent secretary for donor coordination at the Ministry of Health, thanked the WHO for the donation, saying it is a testament to the enduring partnership between the WHO and Zambia.



He pledged that the donated supplies would be used transparently and efficiently to ensure that frontline health workers are protected and that communities remain safe.

