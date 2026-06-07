Iran condemns US gov't after some national football team staff members denied visas

Iran's football federation on Saturday condemned the move by the US government to deny several members of the Iranian team's managerial and executive staff US visas ahead of the 2026 World Cup.



In a statement published on its website, the Iranian federation described the US government's move as being "unsportsmanlike, completely political and in contradiction with international sports law."



It said Iran has definitely pursued the issue through FIFA, which is duty-bound as the responsible body to follow up on and finalize the issuance of the visas for the Iranian team's managerial, executive, technical and support staff members, "who are currently in camp and whom the national team urgently needs."



The Iranian federation added through its "discriminatory and targeted" action against Iran's national football team, the host country created a "discriminatory and unequal environment, which constitutes political interference in sports in the worst possible way."



In a Friday post on social media platform X, US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack confirmed the issuance of the visas for the members of Iran's national football team.



He said, "Proud of our outstanding team at the US Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran's national football team on their road to the FIFA World Cup in the United States. Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world."



According to Iran's Varzesh3 sports news website, among those who did not receive visas are president of Iran's football federation Mehdi Taj, as well as Mehdi Kharati, the national team's executive director; Hedayat Mombini, the federation's secretary-general; and Mohsen Motamedkia, the team's media director.



Iran has been drawn in Group G for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The team is scheduled to open its campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a match against Belgium at the same venue on June 21. Its final group match is set for June 26 against Egypt in Seattle.

