Multiple people shot in Toledo, US Ohio: police

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a festival in Toledo, US state of Ohio, police said in a statement.



Toledo Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in an area near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m. and discovered multiple shooting victims. The injured have been taken to hospitals for treatment.



The police department said it is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved and advises the public to avoid surrounding areas.



The Old West End Festival is a two-day event featuring live music, food markets, house tours and shopping.

