Scenery of Great Wall at sunset in China's Hebei

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)