PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of Great Wall at sunset in China's Hebei
By Xinhua Published: Jun 07, 2026 08:16 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of the Great Wall at sunset in Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)