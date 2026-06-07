In pics: insect museum under Giant Panda National Park in China's Gansu

This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows butterfly specimens at an insect museum under the Giant Panda National Park in Wenxian County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Housing about 4,000 specimens, the museum serves as a high-level platform for science popularization and ecological experience. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A visitor views exhibits at an insect museum under the Giant Panda National Park in Wenxian County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 6, 2026. Housing about 4,000 specimens, the museum serves as a high-level platform for science popularization and ecological experience. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

This photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows butterfly specimens at an insect museum under the Giant Panda National Park in Wenxian County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Housing about 4,000 specimens, the museum serves as a high-level platform for science popularization and ecological experience. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A visitor views exhibits at an insect museum under the Giant Panda National Park in Wenxian County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 6, 2026. Housing about 4,000 specimens, the museum serves as a high-level platform for science popularization and ecological experience. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)