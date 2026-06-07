Mountain scenery in Changning City, central China's Hunan

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)