PHOTO / CHINA
Mountain scenery in Changning City, central China's Hunan
By Xinhua Published: Jun 07, 2026 08:52 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds after rain in Tashan Yao Township, Changning City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)