Rescued Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey pictured near Foping rescue and breeding base in NW China

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured near the Foping rescue and breeding base in Foping County, Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The monkey was injured and became separated from its group before being rescued by the base staff, and has since occasionally been seen near the base. The Foping rescue and breeding base in Hanzhong is dedicated to protecting the Qinling population of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list.



Covering an area of about 7.6 hectares, the base combines rescue and breeding programs with scientific research, public education, and ecological study activities. In cooperation with research institutions, it aims to enhance science-based conservation of Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys and contribute to biodiversity conservation across the Qinling Mountains. Photo: Xinhua

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured near the Foping rescue and breeding base in Foping County, Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The monkey was injured and became separated from its group before being rescued by the base staff, and has since occasionally been seen near the base. The Foping rescue and breeding base in Hanzhong is dedicated to protecting the Qinling population of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list.



Covering an area of about 7.6 hectares, the base combines rescue and breeding programs with scientific research, public education, and ecological study activities. In cooperation with research institutions, it aims to enhance science-based conservation of Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys and contribute to biodiversity conservation across the Qinling Mountains. Photo: Xinhua

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured near the Foping rescue and breeding base in Foping County, Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The monkey was injured and became separated from its group before being rescued by the base staff, and has since occasionally been seen near the base. The Foping rescue and breeding base in Hanzhong is dedicated to protecting the Qinling population of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list.



Covering an area of about 7.6 hectares, the base combines rescue and breeding programs with scientific research, public education, and ecological study activities. In cooperation with research institutions, it aims to enhance science-based conservation of Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys and contribute to biodiversity conservation across the Qinling Mountains. Photo: Xinhua

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured near the Foping rescue and breeding base in Foping County, Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The monkey was injured and became separated from its group before being rescued by the base staff, and has since occasionally been seen near the base. The Foping rescue and breeding base in Hanzhong is dedicated to protecting the Qinling population of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list.



Covering an area of about 7.6 hectares, the base combines rescue and breeding programs with scientific research, public education, and ecological study activities. In cooperation with research institutions, it aims to enhance science-based conservation of Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys and contribute to biodiversity conservation across the Qinling Mountains. Photo: Xinhua

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured near the Foping rescue and breeding base in Foping County, Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The monkey was injured and became separated from its group before being rescued by the base staff, and has since occasionally been seen near the base. The Foping rescue and breeding base in Hanzhong is dedicated to protecting the Qinling population of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list.



Covering an area of about 7.6 hectares, the base combines rescue and breeding programs with scientific research, public education, and ecological study activities. In cooperation with research institutions, it aims to enhance science-based conservation of Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys and contribute to biodiversity conservation across the Qinling Mountains. Photo: Xinhua

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured near the Foping rescue and breeding base in Foping County, Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The monkey was injured and became separated from its group before being rescued by the base staff, and has since occasionally been seen near the base. The Foping rescue and breeding base in Hanzhong is dedicated to protecting the Qinling population of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list.



Covering an area of about 7.6 hectares, the base combines rescue and breeding programs with scientific research, public education, and ecological study activities. In cooperation with research institutions, it aims to enhance science-based conservation of Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys and contribute to biodiversity conservation across the Qinling Mountains. Photo: Xinhua

A Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey is pictured near the Foping rescue and breeding base in Foping County, Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The monkey was injured and became separated from its group before being rescued by the base staff, and has since occasionally been seen near the base. The Foping rescue and breeding base in Hanzhong is dedicated to protecting the Qinling population of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list.



Covering an area of about 7.6 hectares, the base combines rescue and breeding programs with scientific research, public education, and ecological study activities. In cooperation with research institutions, it aims to enhance science-based conservation of Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys and contribute to biodiversity conservation across the Qinling Mountains. Photo: Xinhua