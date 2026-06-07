PHOTO / CHINA
Milu deer pictured at south Dongting Lake nature reserve in C China's Hunan
By Xinhua Published: Jun 07, 2026 09:32 AM
A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua


Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua


A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan) Photo: Xinhua

A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan) Photo: Xinhua


Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua


An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua


A drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua


An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua


A drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua


Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua


A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua

A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. Photo: Xinhua