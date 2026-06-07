US forces down 2 Iranian drones allegedly threatening traffic in Strait of Hormuz

The US military said it shot down two Iranian drones after they allegedly threatened traffic in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.



"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.



CENTCOM said on Friday that US forces had intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf neighbors.



Iran has not responded to it so far.



It was the latest clash between Washington and Tehran as tensions in the Middle East escalated anew. The two countries have been engaged in weeks of indirect talks on how to end the conflicts.

