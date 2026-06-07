In pics: rose display event at Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia

A woman takes photos of roses during a rose display event at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves during a rose display event at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A woman takes selfies with roses during a rose display event at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A woman smells a rose to select the most fragrant one during a rose display event at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A woman paints roses during a rose display event at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

A woman smells roses during a rose display event at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People take photos with roses during a rose display event at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

People take part in the selection of the most fragrant rose during a rose display event at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik, Slovenia, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)