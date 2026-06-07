Tourists visit Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, Morocco

Tourists visit the Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, Morocco, June 5, 2026. Located in the heart of Marrakech, Jemaa el-Fna, a World Heritage Site, is regarded as a "Sleepless Square" because of the continuous flow of people from morning to night. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, Morocco, June 5, 2026. Located in the heart of Marrakech, Jemaa el-Fna, a World Heritage Site, is regarded as a "Sleepless Square" because of the continuous flow of people from morning to night. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Tourists buy sandals at the Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, Morocco, June 5, 2026. Located in the heart of Marrakech, Jemaa el-Fna, a World Heritage Site, is regarded as a "Sleepless Square" because of the continuous flow of people from morning to night. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Tourists interact with a monkey at the Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, Morocco, June 5, 2026. Located in the heart of Marrakech, Jemaa el-Fna, a World Heritage Site, is regarded as a "Sleepless Square" because of the continuous flow of people from morning to night. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

A performer showcases a snake act at the Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, Morocco, June 5, 2026. Located in the heart of Marrakech, Jemaa el-Fna, a World Heritage Site, is regarded as a "Sleepless Square" because of the continuous flow of people from morning to night. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)

Tourists interact with a monkey at the Jemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech, Morocco, June 5, 2026. Located in the heart of Marrakech, Jemaa el-Fna, a World Heritage Site, is regarded as a "Sleepless Square" because of the continuous flow of people from morning to night. (Photo by Aissa/Xinhua)