4th edition of West Side Flower Fest opens in Bucharest

A woman poses for pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A visitor takes pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A woman poses for pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A visitor takes picture during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)