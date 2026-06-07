PHOTO / WORLD
4th edition of West Side Flower Fest opens in Bucharest
By Xinhua Published: Jun 07, 2026 12:17 PM
A woman poses for pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A woman poses for pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


A visitor takes pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A visitor takes pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


A woman poses for pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A woman poses for pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors take pictures during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


A visitor takes picture during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A visitor takes picture during the opening day of the 4th edition of West Side Flower Fest in Bucharest, Romania, on June 5, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)