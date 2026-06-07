Indonesia Open 2026 badminton tournament: women's doubles semifinal

Liu Shengshu (R)/Tan Ning celebrate during the women's doubles semifinal match between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia at the Indonesia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Liu Shengshu (R)/Tan Ning compete during the women's doubles semifinal match between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia at the Indonesia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Liu Shengshu (L)/Tan Ning compete during the women's doubles semifinal match between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia at the Indonesia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Rachel Allessya Rose (R)/Febi Setianingrum compete during the women's doubles semifinal match between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia at the Indonesia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

Rachel Allessya Rose (R)/Febi Setianingrum compete during the women's doubles semifinal match between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Rachel Allessya Rose/Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia at the Indonesia Open 2026 badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)