Robots in the ring

Chinese and international guests watch a humanoid robot boxing match and experience technological innovations during a visit to the Wensan Digital Life Block in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on June 7, 2026. Photo: VCG
Visiting Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari listens to a briefing on machinery, equipment and production capacity during his ...
China expands the number of ports that adapt the 144-hour visa-free transit policy to 37, with the three ...
China has been experiencing heavy rainfalls in its southern region and unusually high temperatures in the northern region ...