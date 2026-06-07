PHOTO / CHINA
Robots in the ring
By VCG Published: Jun 07, 2026 10:38 PM
Chinese and international guests watch a humanoid robot boxing match and experience technological innovations during a visit to the Wensan Digital Life Block in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on June 7, 2026. Photo: VCG

Chinese and international guests watch a humanoid robot boxing match and experience technological innovations during a visit to the Wensan Digital Life Block in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on June 7, 2026. Photo: VCG




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