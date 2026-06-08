Israel Defense Forces' spokesperson Effie Defrin said Sunday Iran had made "a grave mistake" by firing missiles at Israel.



Defrin said Israel is ready both defensively and offensively for more missiles, with air defense systems deployed across the country.



Iran's attack was a response to the Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb earlier in the day, he said, adding that the military would not allow Tehran to create "a new equation." At least two people were killed in the Israeli attack.



Military Chief Eyal Zamir was holding a situational assessment and "approving plans for the next steps," Defrin said, without elaborating.



He added that the military would continue to operate "across Lebanon" and intensify its operation against Hezbollah.

