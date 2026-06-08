Houthis express support for Iranian operation against Israel, warn against escalation

Yemen's Houthi group said on Sunday evening that it supports the military operation carried out by Iran against Israel, adding that the "axis of resistance" remains in continuous coordination to confront any developments.



In a statement carried by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, the group said the Iranian operation, a response to Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb earlier in the day, reinforced the "equation of unified fronts" and defied Israel's "impunity."



It added the "axis of resistance" remained in constant coordination to address regional developments, warning Israel against any escalation.



The Houthis' remarks came after Iran launched multiple waves of missiles toward Israel on Sunday evening. Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas in northern Israel, and the Israeli military said it intercepted the missile attacks.

