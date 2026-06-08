Trump, Netanyahu speak by phone after Iranian missile fire -- Israeli state media

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Sunday after Iran fired missile barrages at Israel in response to airstrikes in Beirut, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported.



Neither Netanyahu's nor Trump's office immediately commented on the call.



Before the call, Trump told Israel's Channel 12 News that he would tell Netanyahu not to strike back because he did not want U.S.-Iran ceasefire negotiations to collapse.

