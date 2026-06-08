In pics: Zero Waste Festival in Istanbul

A man presents an electric bus model made from waste materials at the Zero Waste Festival in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 6, 2026. The Zero Waste Festival is being held in Istanbul from June 4 to 7. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

People make handicrafts using recycled bottle caps at the Zero Waste Festival in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 6, 2026. The Zero Waste Festival is being held in Istanbul from June 4 to 7. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Children make handicrafts using recycled paper at the Zero Waste Festival in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 6, 2026. The Zero Waste Festival is being held in Istanbul from June 4 to 7. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A child takes part in a workshop making handicrafts from recycled bottle caps at the Zero Waste Festival in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 6, 2026. The Zero Waste Festival is being held in Istanbul from June 4 to 7. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A child displays a handicraft made from recycled bottles and cans at the Zero Waste Festival in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 6, 2026. The Zero Waste Festival is being held in Istanbul from June 4 to 7. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)