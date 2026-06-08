In pics: Vivid Sydney light festival in Australia

People visit the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua

People visit the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua

The Sydney Opera House is pictured during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is pictured during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua

The Sydney Opera House is pictured during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 6, 2026. The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is held here from May 22 to June 13 this year. Photo: Xinhua