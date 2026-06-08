Night of Chinese music held in Auckland to promote dialogue among civilizations

Artists perform at a night of Chinese music concert in Auckland, New Zealand on June 6, 2026. A night of Chinese music under the theme of "Conversation and Connection" was held on Saturday evening at the SkyCity Theater in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, enchanting the audience with Chinese folk music. Photo: Xinhua

A night of Chinese music under the theme of "Conversation and Connection" was held on Saturday evening at the SkyCity Theater in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, enchanting the audience with Chinese folk music.The event was organized by the China Cultural Center in Auckland to mark the upcoming second United Nations International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, drawing spectators from cultural and educational circles as well as community representatives and local residents.The upcoming International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations advocates respect for the diversity of world civilizations and promotes equal dialogue, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie noted in his opening remarks.Cultural exchange is an important bridge for enhancing understanding and promoting inclusiveness, while music, as a unique art form that transcends language and cultural boundaries, plays a unique role in bringing people closer together, Chen said, noting that people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and New Zealand have continued to deepen, setting a good example for promoting mutual understanding and advancing exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.David Carter, former speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives and the honorary president of the New Zealand China Friendship Society, said that the friendship between New Zealand and China is reflected in many areas.In addition to trade and diplomatic relations, people-to-people exchanges have also promoted mutual understanding between the two countries, he noted, saying the unique appeal of music enables New Zealanders to gain a better understanding of China's rich and long-standing history and culture, and helps advance the friendship between the two countries.Artists from the China Broadcasting Chinese Orchestra presented a series of folk music works combining tradition and modernity as well as Eastern and Western elements.Traditional Chinese folk music pieces such as A Moon Night on the Spring River and Horse Racing received prolonged applause from the audience, while Czardas, Jiu'er from Red Sorghum and White Horse, jointly performed by Chinese and New Zealand artists, enabled the audience to experience the unique fusion of Chinese and Western music instruments.Adapted versions of the traditional Maori songs Pokarekare Ana and Tarakihi also drew admiration through the combination of Chinese folk instruments and Bel canto singing."The quality of the program surprised me. It was absolutely wonderful," said Sharon Fraser, national vice president of the New Zealand China Friendship Society. "The artists from China performed with great passion, and I really enjoyed it. I think music is a bridge that helps New Zealanders gain a better understanding of Chinese culture."Proposed by China and co-sponsored by over 80 countries, a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in June 2024 designates June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

An artist performs at a night of Chinese music concert in Auckland, New Zealand on June 6, 2026. A night of Chinese music under the theme of "Conversation and Connection" was held on Saturday evening at the SkyCity Theater in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, enchanting the audience with Chinese folk music. Photo: Xinhua

Audience watch performances at a night of Chinese music concert in Auckland, New Zealand on June 6, 2026. A night of Chinese music under the theme of "Conversation and Connection" was held on Saturday evening at the SkyCity Theater in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, enchanting the audience with Chinese folk music. Photo: Xinhua

An artist performs at a night of Chinese music concert in Auckland, New Zealand on June 6, 2026. A night of Chinese music under the theme of "Conversation and Connection" was held on Saturday evening at the SkyCity Theater in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, enchanting the audience with Chinese folk music. Photo: Xinhua

Artists perform at a night of Chinese music concert in Auckland, New Zealand on June 6, 2026. A night of Chinese music under the theme of "Conversation and Connection" was held on Saturday evening at the SkyCity Theater in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, enchanting the audience with Chinese folk music. Photo: Xinhua

Artists perform at a night of Chinese music concert in Auckland, New Zealand on June 6, 2026. A night of Chinese music under the theme of "Conversation and Connection" was held on Saturday evening at the SkyCity Theater in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, enchanting the audience with Chinese folk music. Photo: Xinhua

Artists perform at a night of Chinese music concert in Auckland, New Zealand on June 6, 2026. A night of Chinese music under the theme of "Conversation and Connection" was held on Saturday evening at the SkyCity Theater in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, enchanting the audience with Chinese folk music. Photo: Xinhua