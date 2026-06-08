Israel strikes targets across Iran, explosions heard in several cities
By Xinhua Published: Jun 08, 2026 09:39 AM Updated: Jun 08, 2026 10:15 AM
Iranian state media on Monday reported explosions in multiple cities across the country, including Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and Karaj.
The Israel Defense Forces said on Telegram that the Israeli Air Force struck military targets in western and central Iran.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Israel attacked Beirut's southern suburbs with multiple explosions heard.