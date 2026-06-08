Chinese language competition brings UAE youth closer to Chinese culture

A competitor performs Sichuan Opera face-changing during the final of the 2026 Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Dressed in a bright red tai chi uniform, Khadija Sultan Alkhoori stepped onto the stage in Dubai and confidently recounted her journey of learning Chinese in fluent Mandarin.Then, as soft traditional music filled the hall, she moved seamlessly into a tai chi performance, each authentic posture met with warm applause.Her fusion of language and performance earned her first prize in the middle school category of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) final of the 2026 Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition, held on Saturday at Zayed University Dubai Campus.But for Alkhoori, learning Chinese is about more than just winning a prize."Learning the language is very interesting," she said. "I hope to study medicine in the future, and I would also like to go to China to learn traditional Chinese medicine."Alkhoori's story reflects a broader trend in the UAE, where increasing numbers of young people are learning Chinese as a way to connect with peers, explore another culture, and engage with the growing ties between the two countries.This year's competition attracted 619 contestants nationwide, with 22 finalists advancing to the national final. Contestants showcased a wide range of Chinese cultural traditions, including Sichuan opera face-changing, shadow puppetry, calligraphy, singing and dance.For Bashayer Omar Hassan Mohammed Alteneiji, Chinese culture became personal through her teacher. "I chose Sichuan opera face-changing because it comes from my teacher's hometown in western China," she said.Having visited the Great Wall, seen giant pandas, and sampled milk tea, Alteneiji often shares her enthusiasm for China with friends. "They are becoming more interested in China, too," she said.The craze for Chinese extends beyond the classroom.At the Confucius Institute of the University of Dubai, the first of its kind in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Hiba Mohamed Ahmed has studied Chinese for only two years yet already speaks with remarkable fluency."I grew up in the UAE and have seen relations between the UAE and China become increasingly close," Ahmed said. "That made me want to understand China more deeply."After visiting Guangzhou and Shanghai last year, she dreams of more: Beijing, Ningxia, a scholarship for advanced language studies."I want to become a bridge for cultural exchange between the UAE and China," Ahmed said.Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Zeng Jixin noted that educational and cultural exchanges have flourished alongside the development of bilateral relations in recent years.More Emiratis, especially young people, are learning Chinese and studying in China, gaining a deeper and more authentic understanding of the country, Zeng said."The Chinese Bridge competition is not only a bridge of language, but also a bridge of mutual understanding between civilizations, a bridge connecting hearts, and a bridge promoting development and cooperation," he added.Michael Allen, provost of Zayed University, echoed that sentiment, describing the university's Confucius Institute as an important platform for local students to learn Chinese and experience Chinese culture, while strengthening educational cooperation between the two countries.Watching his daughter receive her award on stage, Alkhoori's father beamed with pride. "Learning Chinese has opened a new path for her future," he said. "Our whole family supports her studies, and we are very proud of what she has achieved."

A competitor performs Chinese calligraphy during the final of the 2026 Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Zeng Jixin (1st R) presents awards to the first-prize winners of the final of the 2026 Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition in Dubai, the UAE, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A competitor performs Tai Chi during the final of the 2026 Chinese Bridge Language Proficiency Competition in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua