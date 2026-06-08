2026 Doors Open event held in Richmond, Canada

People view a fire truck at a fire hall during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors tour the Richmond council chamber during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua

Children explore a police vehicle at a police station during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua