PHOTO / WORLD
2026 Doors Open event held in Richmond, Canada
By Xinhua Published: Jun 08, 2026 10:47 AM
People view a fire truck at a fire hall during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua

People view a fire truck at a fire hall during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua


Visitors tour the Richmond council chamber during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors tour the Richmond council chamber during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua


Children explore a police vehicle at a police station during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua

Children explore a police vehicle at a police station during the 2026 Doors Open event in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on June 6, 2026. The two-day annual event kicked off on Saturday, offering the public behind-the-scenes access to cultural, historical and community sites across the city. Photo: Xinhua