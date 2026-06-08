5th Warsaw Mermaid Parade held in Poland

A performer in a themed costume takes part in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A mermaid-themed float is pictured in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Children take part in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade beside a float in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Performers in sea-themed costumes take part in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A performer in a themed costume takes part in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua