5th Warsaw Mermaid Parade held in Poland

A performer in a themed costume takes part in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
A mermaid-themed float is pictured in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
Children take part in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade beside a float in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
Performers in sea-themed costumes take part in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
A performer in a themed costume takes part in the fifth Warsaw Mermaid Parade in Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua