2026 RAM Rodeo Tour held in Mono, Canada

A cowgirl competes during the barrel racing competition at the 2026 RAM Rodeo Tour in Mono, Ontario, Canada, on June 7, 2026. Dozens of competitors participated in this event from June 6 to 7. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowgirl competes during the barrel racing competition at the 2026 RAM Rodeo Tour in Mono, Ontario, Canada, on June 7, 2026. Dozens of competitors participated in this event from June 6 to 7. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowboy falls during the bull riding competition at the 2026 RAM Rodeo Tour in Mono, Ontario, Canada, on June 7, 2026. Dozens of competitors participated in this event from June 6 to 7. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowboy falls during the bull riding competition at the 2026 RAM Rodeo Tour in Mono, Ontario, Canada, on June 7, 2026. Dozens of competitors participated in this event from June 6 to 7. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowboy competes during the bareback riding competition at the 2026 RAM Rodeo Tour in Mono, Ontario, Canada, on June 7, 2026. Dozens of competitors participated in this event from June 6 to 7. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowboy competes during the bull riding competition at the 2026 RAM Rodeo Tour in Mono, Ontario, Canada, on June 7, 2026. Dozens of competitors participated in this event from June 6 to 7. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)