At least 1 person killed in magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake in S. Philippines; Footage captures building collapse

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 08, 2026 11:32 AM

At least one person was killed and four others were injured following earthquakes that struck the Philippines, according to local media reports on Monday. Footage showed the moment a building collapsed in the affected area. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake hit waters ...