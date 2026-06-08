Multicultural & multi-ethnic gala held in Sydney, Australia

An actor plays the didgeridoo during a multicultural & multi-ethnic gala in Sydney, Australia, June 7, 2026. The event was held here ahead of the second International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, a UN observance celebrated on June 10. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Actresses perform during a multicultural & multi-ethnic gala in Sydney, Australia, June 7, 2026. The event was held here ahead of the second International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, a UN observance celebrated on June 10. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Actresses perform during a multicultural & multi-ethnic gala in Sydney, Australia, June 7, 2026. The event was held here ahead of the second International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, a UN observance celebrated on June 10. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Actresses perform during a multicultural & multi-ethnic gala in Sydney, Australia, June 7, 2026. The event was held here ahead of the second International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, a UN observance celebrated on June 10. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Performers perform during a multicultural & multi-ethnic gala in Sydney, Australia, June 7, 2026. The event was held here ahead of the second International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, a UN observance celebrated on June 10. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)