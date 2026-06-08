Olive industry thriving in Wudu District of China's Gansu

This undated file photo shows ripe olives in Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wudu District in Longnan is one of China's prime areas for olive cultivation, with its olive industry leading the nation in scale, output and economic returns. By 2025, the olive plantation area of Wudu District covered about 42,800 hectares, generating a total output value of four billion yuan (about 591 million U.S. dollars). The district has developed a comprehensive olive industry chain which incorporates over 80 products across 10 major categories, including olive oil, health supplements, and skincare items. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows olive oil food condiments at an olive processing company in Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wudu District in Longnan is one of China's prime areas for olive cultivation, with its olive industry leading the nation in scale, output and economic returns. By 2025, the olive plantation area of Wudu District covered about 42,800 hectares, generating a total output value of four billion yuan (about 591 million U.S. dollars). The district has developed a comprehensive olive industry chain which incorporates over 80 products across 10 major categories, including olive oil, health supplements, and skincare items. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows olive oil samples at an olive processing company in Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wudu District in Longnan is one of China's prime areas for olive cultivation, with its olive industry leading the nation in scale, output and economic returns. By 2025, the olive plantation area of Wudu District covered about 42,800 hectares, generating a total output value of four billion yuan (about 591 million U.S. dollars). The district has developed a comprehensive olive industry chain which incorporates over 80 products across 10 major categories, including olive oil, health supplements, and skincare items. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows olive oil storage tanks at an olive processing company in Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wudu District in Longnan is one of China's prime areas for olive cultivation, with its olive industry leading the nation in scale, output and economic returns. By 2025, the olive plantation area of Wudu District covered about 42,800 hectares, generating a total output value of four billion yuan (about 591 million U.S. dollars). The district has developed a comprehensive olive industry chain which incorporates over 80 products across 10 major categories, including olive oil, health supplements, and skincare items. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows olive oil skincare products at an olive processing company in Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wudu District in Longnan is one of China's prime areas for olive cultivation, with its olive industry leading the nation in scale, output and economic returns. By 2025, the olive plantation area of Wudu District covered about 42,800 hectares, generating a total output value of four billion yuan (about 591 million U.S. dollars). The district has developed a comprehensive olive industry chain which incorporates over 80 products across 10 major categories, including olive oil, health supplements, and skincare items. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows olive oil products at an olive processing company in Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wudu District in Longnan is one of China's prime areas for olive cultivation, with its olive industry leading the nation in scale, output and economic returns. By 2025, the olive plantation area of Wudu District covered about 42,800 hectares, generating a total output value of four billion yuan (about 591 million U.S. dollars). The district has developed a comprehensive olive industry chain which incorporates over 80 products across 10 major categories, including olive oil, health supplements, and skincare items. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows an olive oil production line at an olive processing company in Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wudu District in Longnan is one of China's prime areas for olive cultivation, with its olive industry leading the nation in scale, output and economic returns. By 2025, the olive plantation area of Wudu District covered about 42,800 hectares, generating a total output value of four billion yuan (about 591 million U.S. dollars). The district has developed a comprehensive olive industry chain which incorporates over 80 products across 10 major categories, including olive oil, health supplements, and skincare items. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows unripe olives at an olive orchard in Wudu District, Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Wudu District in Longnan is one of China's prime areas for olive cultivation, with its olive industry leading the nation in scale, output and economic returns. By 2025, the olive plantation area of Wudu District covered about 42,800 hectares, generating a total output value of four billion yuan (about 591 million U.S. dollars). The district has developed a comprehensive olive industry chain which incorporates over 80 products across 10 major categories, including olive oil, health supplements, and skincare items. Photo: Xinhua