Israel strikes targets across Iran, explosions heard in several cities

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that Israel attacked targets inside Iranian territory.



The attacks were carried out with air-launched ballistic missiles, the IRGC was quoted by the official news agency IRNA as saying.



The IRGC made the remarks after Iranian state media reported explosions in multiple cities across the country, including Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and Karaj.



The Israel Defense Forces said on Telegram that the Israeli Air Force struck military targets in western and central Iran.



The Karun petrochemical plant in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran was hit and partly damaged by an Israeli projectile, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported Monday, citing a provincial official. The Israeli military later confirmed it on X.

