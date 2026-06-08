Airport closes after strong quake in Philippines: CAAP
By Xinhua Published: Jun 08, 2026 02:31 PM
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced the temporary suspension of operations at General Santos International Airport following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday.
"Assessments of air navigation facilities, equipment and operational capabilities are currently underway to ensure the continued safety and integrity of airport operations," CAAP said in a public advisory.
Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on the status of their flights.