Nairobi City Marathon held in Kenya

A lady poses with the medal after the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

People take part in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Photo by Kelly Ayodi/Xinhua)

People take part in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Photo by Kelly Ayodi/Xinhua)

People take part in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

People take part in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)

A lady takes a selfie after the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guang)