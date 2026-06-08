Improved ecology of South China Sea attracts large school of dolphins

Dolphins chase fish in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The China Coast Guard has uncompromisingly strengthened marine ecological management and protection in the South China Sea in recent years, aiming to build a stable habitat of marine life. Dolphins are noted for their high sensitiveness to seawater quality and marine environment. A large school of them foraging at night is an epitome of the continuous improvement in the ecology of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua

A dolphin enjoys itself in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The China Coast Guard has uncompromisingly strengthened marine ecological management and protection in the South China Sea in recent years, aiming to build a stable habitat of marine life. Dolphins are noted for their high sensitiveness to seawater quality and marine environment. A large school of them foraging at night is an epitome of the continuous improvement in the ecology of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua

A dolphin enjoys itself in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The China Coast Guard has uncompromisingly strengthened marine ecological management and protection in the South China Sea in recent years, aiming to build a stable habitat of marine life. Dolphins are noted for their high sensitiveness to seawater quality and marine environment. A large school of them foraging at night is an epitome of the continuous improvement in the ecology of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua

Dolphins chase fish in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The China Coast Guard has uncompromisingly strengthened marine ecological management and protection in the South China Sea in recent years, aiming to build a stable habitat of marine life. Dolphins are noted for their high sensitiveness to seawater quality and marine environment. A large school of them foraging at night is an epitome of the continuous improvement in the ecology of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua

A dolphin enjoys itself in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The China Coast Guard has uncompromisingly strengthened marine ecological management and protection in the South China Sea in recent years, aiming to build a stable habitat of marine life. Dolphins are noted for their high sensitiveness to seawater quality and marine environment. A large school of them foraging at night is an epitome of the continuous improvement in the ecology of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua

A dolphin forages in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The China Coast Guard has uncompromisingly strengthened marine ecological management and protection in the South China Sea in recent years, aiming to build a stable habitat of marine life. Dolphins are noted for their high sensitiveness to seawater quality and marine environment. A large school of them foraging at night is an epitome of the continuous improvement in the ecology of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua

A dolphin dives to forage in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The China Coast Guard has uncompromisingly strengthened marine ecological management and protection in the South China Sea in recent years, aiming to build a stable habitat of marine life. Dolphins are noted for their high sensitiveness to seawater quality and marine environment. A large school of them foraging at night is an epitome of the continuous improvement in the ecology of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua

A dolphin enjoys itself in the South China Sea, June 5, 2026. The China Coast Guard has uncompromisingly strengthened marine ecological management and protection in the South China Sea in recent years, aiming to build a stable habitat of marine life. Dolphins are noted for their high sensitiveness to seawater quality and marine environment. A large school of them foraging at night is an epitome of the continuous improvement in the ecology of the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua