Happy lychees' harvest in India

A woman harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers were busy picking lychees prized for their attractive bright red skin, juicy musky flavor, and large size, qualities that command high prices and provide a vital source of income, in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam.

A farmer harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers pluck newly harvested lychees at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua