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Happy lychees' harvest in India
By Xinhua Published: Jun 08, 2026 03:10 PM
A woman harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A woman harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Farmers were busy picking lychees prized for their attractive bright red skin, juicy musky flavor, and large size, qualities that command high prices and provide a vital source of income, in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam.

A farmer harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


A farmer harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A farmer harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Farmers pluck newly harvested lychees at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers pluck newly harvested lychees at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua