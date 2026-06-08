Happy lychees' harvest in India

A woman harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
A farmer harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
A farmer harvests lychees from a tree at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
Farmers pluck newly harvested lychees at an orchard in Sonitpur district of India's northeastern state of Assam, June 7, 2026. Photo: Xinhua