外交部：听了你的问题，我们想问，怎么就成了“过度依赖”？

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

6月8日，外交部发言人林剑主持例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，欧盟正在推动减少对华依赖，请问外交部对此有何评论？On June 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian presided over the press conference. A reporter asked that the EU is pushing to reduce dependence on China, what is China's comment on this?林剑表示，中方已多次阐明，中欧在产业链供应链上深度交融、相互依存，是经济全球化和市场作用的结果，符合双方企业利益。Lin Jian responded that China has repeatedly stated that the deep integration and mutual dependence between China and Europe in industrial and supply chains is the result of economic globalization and market forces, and serves the interests of enterprises on both sides.“听了你刚才的问题，我们想问欧洲的企业基于成本、技术和效率作出的选择，怎么就成了‘过度依赖’？欧方美其名曰的‘多元化’，何尝不是一种变相的保护主义呢？我还要指出的是，欧方举措无助于提升自身产业竞争力，同欧盟一贯标榜的市场经济、公平竞争和自由贸易原则更是背道而驰。”林剑说，中国有句老话：己所不欲，勿施于人。中欧经贸关系不是“你输我赢”的零和博弈，完全可以相互成就、互利共赢。中方解决中欧经贸分歧的态度是开放、积极的，希望欧方与中方相向而行，通过对话协商解决问题，推动中欧经贸合作更好造福双方企业和民众。“Regarding the question, we would like to ask: how can the choices made by European companies based on cost, technology, and efficiency become ‘over-dependence’? Isn’t the so-called ‘diversification’ promoted by the EU just protectionism in disguise?” Lin said, adding that the EU’s actions do not help enhance its own industrial competitiveness and run counter to the principles of market economy, fair competition, and free trade that the EU has long championed.As an old Chinese saying goes, “Do not do to others what you don’t want others to do to you.” China-Europe economic and trade relations are not a zero-sum game of one side winning at the expense of the other. They can fully achieve mutual success and win-win outcomes. China maintains an open and positive attitude toward resolving economic and trade differences with the EU. China hopes that the EU will meet China halfway, resolve issues through dialogue and consultation, and promote China-EU economic and trade cooperation to better benefit enterprises and people on both sides, said Lin.