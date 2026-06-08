Fox ESS’s Refreshed Brand Shines at SNEC 2026

As the world races toward clean energy, Chinese solar and storage brands emerge as global front-runners.



From June 3 to 5, Shanghai hosted the 19th SNEC 2026 International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition. Fox ESS built an immersive brand experience booth to showcase its refreshed brand and updated visual identity on the world's premier stage for PV and energy storage technology.



The brand's upgraded logo draws inspiration from surging solar storm energy, embodying its bold, pioneering spirit while blending the warmth of sunlight and boundless clean energy potential. Building on Fox ESS's core founding values, the streamlined new emblem carries renewed implications for future growth. Its sleek design symbolizes endless energy circulation and mirrors the firm's resilient vitality and steady upward momentum. Far beyond a superficial visual upgrade, the brand refresh marks a key step in Fox ESS's accelerated global expansion. A leading Chinese specialist in PV inverters and integrated energy storage solutions, the company's products now cover over 70 countries and regions worldwide. According to S&P Global Energy, Fox ESS ranked No. 1 globally in residential energy storage market share in 2025.



Chinese clean energy brands' global success stems from cutting-edge R&D and advanced manufacturing prowess. Fox ESS operates five global R&D hubs to drive technological innovation. Notably, its Phase II factory in Wenzhou was officially put into operation on June 1, 2026. Focusing on the intelligent manufacturing of PCBA components, batteries and commercial and industrial energy storage products, the new facility takes battery energy storage as its core product line, empowering the brand's global expansion with high-quality, high-performance products.





