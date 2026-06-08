Simplified university admission letters carry spirit of modesty and virtue

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

China's 2026 national college entrance exams, or gaokao, began on Sunday. For millions of students, the most awaited moment comes afterward, when they receive an admission letter from their dream university. Lately, the way these admission letters are presented has become a subject of heated debate: Does a true sense of celebration come from fancy packaging, or from something more meaningful?China's Ministry of Education gave a clear answer before the 2026 gaokao. An official notice was published through the ministry's social media account, reminding universities to "strictly implement regulations on enrollment," and issuing a clear demand: return admission letters to their single-page format and put an end to luxury packaging and gift boxes.In recent years, some universities joined what netizens have dubbed a "packaging race," turning admission packets into elaborate, high-end gift boxes, stuffed with custom gifts, intricate pop-ups, or ­limited-edition souvenirs. In fact, some admission boxes have become so fancy and rare that some ­people have sold them for thousands of yuan on second-hand trading platform, turning what should be a moment of academic pride into just another luxury collectible.Why did admission letters gradually become over-the-top? Universities wanted to give students more than a notification. They hoped to offer a memorable welcome, a sense of ritual, perhaps a token of the school's unique spirit. Some considered that the creativity was about showcasing the school's culture and attention to detail.But there are questions: What truly gives meaning to this ritual? Is it the glossy pop-up design, the custom keychains, the fancy souvenir coins? Or is it the actual content of the letter - the words of encouragement, the university's motto, the tradition and trust that comes with being selected to join the academic community?The true purpose of the admission letter is to officially recognize students' achievements, not to serve as an advertisement for universities, Zhang Peng, an associate professor at the Nanjing Normal University, told the Global Times on Monday."As for a sense of ritual, I believe that simplicity actually makes this moment purer and more meaningful," said Zhang, adding that even more important, a modest and dignified invitation serves as a silent but powerful first lesson for new students. "It teaches them that a university's true value lies in inner substance, not outward appearance, and that the spirit of modesty and virtue is far more meaningful than material display."Some Chinese universities have realized this. For decades, Shaanxi Normal University has maintained the tradition of hand-written admission letters. All of these letters are signed by senior professors, who are invited to write each new student's name by hand every year, alternating between regular script, running script, and clerical script with care and sincere hopes for the student's future. Some schools include a list of classic books or book recommendations from renowned professors in their admission letters, while others provide guidance on selecting courses or summaries of work-study positions, according to the Guangming Daily.Design and creativity are not enemies of meaning, but creativity does not have to equal luxury. A single-page letter, well-designed, with a thoughtful message and the right cultural echoes, can be more powerful than the most expensive packaging.Meanwhile, Xiong Bingqi, director of the 21st Century Education Research Institute, told the Global Times on Monday that universities should help all admitted students develop the right mind-set, encouraging them to see university as a new starting point and to make thoughtful plans for their studies and careers. The image that universities present to society should focus not on flashy enrollment, but on the quality of their education. Resources should be spent on nurturing talent and providing students with a high-quality education.Genuine school pride and student loyalty come from years of education, hard work, and shared tradition - not from the momentary excitement of opening a fancy box. True prestige cannot be "designed" into a gift set; it must be earned through real achievement, trust, and care.The ministry's decision to bring admission letters back to "one page" is more than a call for thriftiness - it is a return to the real educational values of simplicity, substance, and sustainability, according to Zhang. Resources and effort should be focused on improving teaching, enriching campus life, and providing students with a solid foundation for success.For students who have worked years toward a single moment, the most meaningful ritual is not a ribbon-wrapped box. It should be the moment they open a letter and truly feel the school's trust, encouragement, and the start of a new journey. No amount of exquisite souvenirs can replace that. In the end, it is not the letter's cost but its content, spirit, and sincerity that matter most.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn