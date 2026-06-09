Israel could be left alone if war with Iran resumes: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if Israel resumed its war with Iran, it could find itself fighting alone.



In a phone interview with U.S. online media Axios, Trump claimed that Israel "gave us very late notice" about Sunday's strikes.



"They were already on their way. But eventually I had (the Israeli strike) limited," Trump said.



Trump called Netanyahu on Sunday evening and asked him not to retaliate, the report said, citing a U.S. official.



During the call, Trump argued that either he would get a deal with Iran in a few days that would make the strikes unnecessary, or he wouldn't -- in which case he might lead the strikes on Iran, an Israeli source briefed on the call was quoted.



Later on Monday, Netanyahu informed the White House that Israel would proceed with the strike "whenever necessary."



Iran and Israel on Monday signaled a halt to their strikes against each other after a series of mutual attacks from Sunday night, which marked the most serious escalation since the ceasefire in April.

