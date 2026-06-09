China starts mega waterway project on world's third-longest river

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the construction site of a new ship lock and its approach channels of the Three Gorges new waterway project in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. China on Monday began construction of a mega waterway project, including what is expected to become the world's largest inland ship lock, in response to the rising shipping demand along the Yangtze, the world's third-longest river. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the upgrading site of navigation facilities at Gezhouba in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. China on Monday began construction of a mega waterway project, including what is expected to become the world's largest inland ship lock, in response to the rising shipping demand along the Yangtze, the world's third-longest river. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the upgrading site of navigation facilities at Gezhouba in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. China on Monday began construction of a mega waterway project, including what is expected to become the world's largest inland ship lock, in response to the rising shipping demand along the Yangtze, the world's third-longest river. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the construction site of a new ship lock and its approach channels of the Three Gorges new waterway project in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. China on Monday began construction of a mega waterway project, including what is expected to become the world's largest inland ship lock, in response to the rising shipping demand along the Yangtze, the world's third-longest river. (Photo: Xinhua)