Cangzhou builds Grand Canal cultural belt to develop cultural and tourism industries in China's Hebei

People watch a parade at the Nanchuan Old Street along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026. Connecting Beijing, capital of China, and Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, the Grand Canal is the world's longest artificial waterway. The 216-km Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal runs through the city. In recent years, Cangzhou has made efforts to build the Grand Canal cultural belt, promoting the integrated development of cultural and tourism industries. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Nanchuan Old Street along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026. Connecting Beijing, capital of China, and Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, the Grand Canal is the world's longest artificial waterway. The 216-km Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal runs through the city. In recent years, Cangzhou has made efforts to build the Grand Canal cultural belt, promoting the integrated development of cultural and tourism industries. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch a performance at the Nanchuan Old Street along the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026. Connecting Beijing, capital of China, and Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, the Grand Canal is the world's longest artificial waterway. The 216-km Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal runs through the city. In recent years, Cangzhou has made efforts to build the Grand Canal cultural belt, promoting the integrated development of cultural and tourism industries. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows a partial view of the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. Connecting Beijing, capital of China, and Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, the Grand Canal is the world's longest artificial waterway. The 216-km Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal runs through the city. In recent years, Cangzhou has made efforts to build the Grand Canal cultural belt, promoting the integrated development of cultural and tourism industries. (Photo: Xinhua)