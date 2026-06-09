Ornamental stone museum in China's Jiangsu

A visitor is seen at an ornamental stone museum in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 8, 2026. The museum opened here on Monday, displaying over 230,000 ornamental stones in a 100-hectare complex. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view exhibits at an ornamental stone museum in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 8, 2026. The museum opened here on Monday, displaying over 230,000 ornamental stones in a 100-hectare complex. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows a view of an ornamental stone museum in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province. The museum opened here on Monday, displaying over 230,000 ornamental stones in a 100-hectare complex. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows a view of an ornamental stone museum in Xuyi, east China's Jiangsu Province. The museum opened here on Monday, displaying over 230,000 ornamental stones in a 100-hectare complex. (Photo: Xinhua)