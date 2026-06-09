People collect and dry seaweed in China's Hainan

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows people drying seaweed on a beach in Tanmen Town, Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. These seaweeds can be processed as premium feeds for the artificial cultivation of sea cucumbers and sea urchins, serving both marine protection and economic purposes. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows fishermen collecting seaweed in the shallow waters about two kilometers off Tanmen Town, Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. These seaweeds can be processed as premium feeds for the artificial cultivation of sea cucumbers and sea urchins, serving both marine protection and economic purposes. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows people drying seaweed on a beach in Tanmen Town, Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. These seaweeds can be processed as premium feeds for the artificial cultivation of sea cucumbers and sea urchins, serving both marine protection and economic purposes. (Photo: Xinhua)