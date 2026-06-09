Israeli excavators demolish Palestinian home, carpentry workshop in Hebron

Palestinians inspect the rubble after Israeli excavators demolished a Palestinian home and a carpentry workshop in the Khirbet Qalqas area, south of Hebron, in the West Bank, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Palestinian inspects the rubble after Israeli excavators demolished a Palestinian home and a carpentry workshop in the Khirbet Qalqas area, south of Hebron, in the West Bank, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Israeli excavators demolish a Palestinian home and a carpentry workshop in the Khirbet Qalqas area, south of Hebron, in the West Bank, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)