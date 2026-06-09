Canadian men's national football team attends training session ahead of World Cup

Jonathan Osorio of the Canadian men's national football team signs autographs for fans before a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of the Canadian men's national football team take part in a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of the Canadian men's national football team take part in a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Players of the Canadian men's national football team take part in a training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)