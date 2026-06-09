Turkish art of paper marbling recognized by UNESCO for cultural significance

A paper marbling master instructs her assistant in creating Ebru in Ankara, Türkiye, on June 6, 2026. Believed to have its origins in the Far East and brought to the country through the ancient Silk Road, Ebru, or the Turkish art of paper marbling, has been passed down through generations and is recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. (Photo: Xinhua)

A paper marbling master shows a piece of Ebru she made in Ankara, Türkiye, on June 6, 2026. Believed to have its origins in the Far East and brought to the country through the ancient Silk Road, Ebru, or the Turkish art of paper marbling, has been passed down through generations and is recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. (Photo: Xinhua)

A paper marbling master shows a piece of Ebru she made in Ankara, Türkiye, on June 6, 2026. Believed to have its origins in the Far East and brought to the country through the ancient Silk Road, Ebru, or the Turkish art of paper marbling, has been passed down through generations and is recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. (Photo: Xinhua)