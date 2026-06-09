People attend funeral of Lebanese army officer killed in Israeli attack

People attend the funeral of a Lebanese army officer in Kfar Jarra, Lebanon, on June 8, 2026. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli attack on a Lebanese Army patrol that killed two officers and one soldier. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the funeral of a Lebanese army officer in Kfar Jarra, Lebanon, on June 8, 2026. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli attack on a Lebanese Army patrol that killed two officers and one soldier. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the funeral of a Lebanese army officer in Kfar Jarra, Lebanon, on June 8, 2026. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli attack on a Lebanese Army patrol that killed two officers and one soldier. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the funeral of a Lebanese army officer in Kfar Jarra, Lebanon, on June 8, 2026. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli attack on a Lebanese Army patrol that killed two officers and one soldier. (Photo: Xinhua)