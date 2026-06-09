Xi extends congratulations to new governor general of Canada

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Louise Arbour on her assuming office as governor general of Canada.



In a congratulatory message, Xi said that the sound and steady development of China-Canada ties serves the common interests of both countries, and is conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.



Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Canada relations and stands ready to work with Governor General Arbour to advance the China-Canada new strategic partnership along a sound, stable and sustainable track in the spirit of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, as well as seeking common ground while shelving differences, so as to bring more benefits to both peoples.

