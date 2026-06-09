Wildlife corridor bridge of Pinglu Canal in China's Guangxi

A drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows a view of the dedicated wildlife corridor bridge of the Pinglu Canal in Jiuzhou Town, Lingshan County of Qinzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As the country's first one of its kind to cross a large-scale canal, this 240-meter ecological corridor facilitates the migration of animals including masked palm civets, leopard cats, and red-bellied squirrels along both its banks. With simulation design, the structure induces wildlife to cross it as they do with a natural passage. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows a view of the dedicated wildlife corridor bridge of the Pinglu Canal in Jiuzhou Town, Lingshan County of Qinzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As the country's first one of its kind to cross a large-scale canal, this 240-meter ecological corridor facilitates the migration of animals including masked palm civets, leopard cats, and red-bellied squirrels along both its banks. With simulation design, the structure induces wildlife to cross it as they do with a natural passage. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows a view of the dedicated wildlife corridor bridge of the Pinglu Canal in Jiuzhou Town, Lingshan County of Qinzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As the country's first one of its kind to cross a large-scale canal, this 240-meter ecological corridor facilitates the migration of animals including masked palm civets, leopard cats, and red-bellied squirrels along both its banks. With simulation design, the structure induces wildlife to cross it as they do with a natural passage. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows a view of the dedicated wildlife corridor bridge of the Pinglu Canal in Jiuzhou Town, Lingshan County of Qinzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As the country's first one of its kind to cross a large-scale canal, this 240-meter ecological corridor facilitates the migration of animals including masked palm civets, leopard cats, and red-bellied squirrels along both its banks. With simulation design, the structure induces wildlife to cross it as they do with a natural passage. (Photo: Xinhua)