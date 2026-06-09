China’s star libero Wang Mengjie joins US professional volleyball league

A screen shot of the LOVB social media post about Wang Mengjie joining the league

China's star libero Wang Mengjie has joined the US professional women's volleyball league, the League One Volleyball (LOVB) and will compete in the upcoming season, the official social media account of LOVB announced on Monday."Another world class libero joins LOVB! Welcome, Wang Mengjie," read the post by LOVB, accompanied by a heart-shaped emoji.Wang, 30, has just played with the national team at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League Nanjing leg which concluded on Sunday in East China's Jiangsu Province.She has been a cornerstone of the national team's defense in recent years and brings extensive experience from major international competitions. Over the course of her career, she has represented China at the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games, won a bronze medal at the 2018 FIVB Women's World Championship, and helped the team capture the 2019 FIVB Women's World Cup title.Renowned for her refined defensive skills, reliable serve reception, and excellent court coverage, Wang was named Best Libero of the 2019 Women's World Cup.Wang became the second Chinese player joining the LOVB after national team captain Gong Xiangyu signed up with LOVB Madison in June 2025.The 2027 season of LOVB will kick off in January.