Chongqi Yangtze River Bridge, world's largest road-rail cable-stayed bridge achieves closure

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 09, 2026 02:54 PM

The main bridge of the Chongqi Yangtze River Bridge, the world's longest-span road-rail cable-stayed bridge equipped with ballastless tracks, successfully completed its closure on Tuesday morning, according to CCTV News. Linking Shanghai's Chongming District with Qidong in east China's Jiangsu Province, the double-deck bridge carries a six-lane highway with a ...