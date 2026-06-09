China urges US to correct mistakes after US adds Alibaba, BYD and other Chinese companies to a so-called military-linked list

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 09, 2026 06:01 PM

“China has consistently and firmly opposed the US overstretching the concept of national security, creating various discriminatory lists and unreasonably suppressing Chinese companies,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian when responding to an inquiry about the US adding multiple Chinese companies, including Alibaba and BYD, to a so-called “military-linked” ...